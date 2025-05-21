Congressman Gerry Connolly, longtime representative of Northern Virginia, dies at 74

U.S. Congressman Gerald E. “Gerry” Connolly, a Democrat who represented Northern Virginia in Congress for more than 15 years, has died at the age of 74, his family announced.

“It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family,” the statement posted on Wednesday read.

Connolly served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors from 1995 to 2008, including five years as chairman, before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008 to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District.

During his time in Congress, Connolly was a senior member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and served as the ranking member of its Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation. He was also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he focused on international diplomacy and democratic institutions.

Connolly was widely respected for his work on government modernization, federal workforce protections, and transportation infrastructure. He was a strong advocate for Metro funding, environmental sustainability, and open government initiatives.

“Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better,” his family added. The statement noted his commitment to standing up for the disadvantaged, mentoring others, and leading by the motto, “bloom where you are planted.”

“His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations,” the statement concluded.