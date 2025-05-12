Legal
Criminal investigation launched after 2 found dead in New Jersey house fire
A criminal investigation is underway after two people were found dead in the debris of a home that was destroyed by fire in Washington Township, New Jersey.
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Sunday at a residence on Tranquility Court, according to officials. Investigators told WPVI that the fire was not accidental and is believed to have been set intentionally.
The deaths of the two individuals found in the rubble—identified only as a man and a woman—are also being treated as suspicious.
The fire completely destroyed the home and caused damage to neighboring properties. Authorities said the fire burned intensely and spread rapidly. Multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing criminal investigation.
Officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said that loud sounds reported by residents likely occurred after the fire began. They believe the fire was the cause of the explosions heard by neighbors, not the result of them.
Autopsies will be conducted to determine the causes of death. While investigators do not believe the fire and explosions were accidental, the prosecutor’s office said the incident appears to be isolated, according to CBS Philadelphia.
Washington Township is a residential community in Gloucester County, located about 20 miles south of Philadelphia.
