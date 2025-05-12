Edan Alexander reunited with family after nearly 600 days as Hamas hostage

A video released by the Israel Defense Forces shows the emotional moment Edan Alexander, a U.S.-Israeli dual citizen held hostage by Hamas for nearly 600 days, was reunited with his family.

The footage, shared Monday, captures the 21-year-old embracing his parents after 584 days in captivity. The reunion took place shortly after Alexander was transferred from Hamas custody to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which handed him over to the Israel Defense Forces near the Gaza border.

Watch: Edan Alexander meeting his family after 584 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza pic.twitter.com/yBjL4MfsAC — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 12, 2025

Alexander was accompanied by IDF special forces during his return to Israeli territory, where he underwent a medical evaluation.

His release was announced Sunday by Hamas, which described the move as a goodwill gesture toward the United States and an effort to support ongoing ceasefire negotiations. Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, said the release was coordinated through mediators and intended to bolster broader talks that include a potential ceasefire, a prisoner exchange, and expanded humanitarian access to Gaza.

A Hamas official told the Associated Press that Alexander’s release was presented as a “gift to President Trump” amid renewed U.S. diplomatic efforts led by envoy Steve Witkoff. Witkoff is expected to continue negotiations in the region.

Israeli officials confirmed that the United States had notified them of Hamas’s intent to release Alexander unconditionally. While welcoming the release, the Israeli government said it remains committed to its military objectives and that negotiations will continue in parallel with ongoing operations.

Hamas is believed to be holding as many as 59 hostages, including 54 Israeli citizens and 5 foreign nationals. Of those, between 21 and 24 are believed to be alive.