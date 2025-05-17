Car explosion at fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California

A car has exploded at a fertility clinic near Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, killing at least one person and injuring several others, according to witnesses and local officials. The cause of the blast is still unknown.

The incident happened at about 10:50 a.m. on Saturday when a car exploded in the parking lot of American Reproductive Centers, a fertility clinic and IVF lab at 1199 N Indian Canyon Drive. The blast was heard across the area.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. “Everything is in question, whether this is an act of terrorism,” Lt. William Hutchinson, of the Palm Springs Police Department, told told Desert Sun newspaper.

Footage from a witness showed a body near the scene of the explosion, which also damaged nearby buildings, with multiple windows in the area blown out. At least two other people were taken to hospital, according to the City News Service.

Roads in the area are closed while authorities investigate.

