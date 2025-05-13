Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica dies at 89

Uruguay’s former president José “Pepe” Mujica has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from President Yamandú Orsi.

“With deep sorrow, we announce that our friend Pepe Mujica has passed away,” Orsi wrote in a post on Tuesday. “President, activist, leader, and guide. We will miss you dearly, dear old man. Thank you for everything you gave us and for your deep love for your people.”

Mujica, who served as president of Uruguay from 2010 to 2015, earned international acclaim for his austere lifestyle, candid rhetoric, and steadfast commitment to social justice. Often called “the world’s humblest president,” Mujica famously donated most of his salary to charity, lived in a modest farmhouse outside Montevideo, and drove a 1987 Volkswagen Beetle.

Before entering politics, Mujica was a guerrilla fighter with the leftist Tupamaros movement in the 1960s and 70s. He was captured and spent over a decade in prison during Uruguay’s military dictatorship, including long stretches in solitary confinement. After his release, he transitioned into politics and became a key figure in the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), a leftist coalition that reshaped Uruguayan politics.

Article continues below the player

During his presidency, Mujica oversaw major progressive reforms, including the legalization of same-sex marriage, abortion, and the state-regulated sale of cannabis—making Uruguay the first country in the world to fully legalize marijuana. He championed environmental sustainability, economic equity, and human rights, often emphasizing the dangers of consumerism and the importance of simplicity.

Despite his unconventional approach to power, Mujica remained one of Latin America’s most respected public figures long after leaving office. He continued to speak publicly, support democratic movements, and serve as a moral voice on issues ranging from poverty to climate change.

Mujica had been battling cancer in recent years and publicly announced in 2020 that he was retiring from politics due to health concerns.

“We deeply mourn the death of our dear Pepe Mujica, an example for Latin America and the entire world for the wisdom, thoughtfulness, and simplicity that defined him,” wrote Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. “We express our sorrow and condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Uruguay.”

“Dear Pepe, I imagine you leaving us with concern about the bitter mess the world is in today. But if you left us anything, it was the unbreakable hope that we can make things better — ‘step by step so we don’t lose our way,’ as you told us — and the unshakable conviction that as long as our hearts beat and injustice exists, it’s worth continuing the fight,” said Chilean President Gabriel Boric. “Thank you for your life and your lessons. With you, forgetting will be impossible.”

Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement expressing its deep sorrow over Mujica’s death. It described the former Uruguayan president as a “great friend of Brazil,” an advocate of Latin American unity, and “one of the most important humanists of our time.”

Advertisment1

“His commitment to building a more just, democratic, and compassionate international order remains an example for all,” the ministry said. It noted that in December 2023, during a visit to Montevideo, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva awarded Mujica the National Order of the Southern Cross—the highest honor Brazil grants to foreign citizens—and called him “the most extraordinary person” among the presidents he had known.