Hamas says it will release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

Hamas announced that it has agreed to release Edan Alexander, a U.S.-Israeli dual citizen held hostage in Gaza, as part of what it described as a goodwill gesture to the United States and an effort to advance ceasefire negotiations.

In a statement, Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, confirmed the decision to free Alexander in coordination with efforts led by mediators. He said the release is intended to support ongoing talks on a broader agreement that would include a ceasefire, a mutual prisoner exchange, the opening of border crossings, and the introduction of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“Hamas has shown a high degree of positivity,” al-Hayya said, adding that the group is prepared to “immediately begin intensive negotiations” toward a comprehensive deal to end the war. He also expressed support for placing Gaza under the management of an independent professional committee, calling it a path to long-term calm, reconstruction, and the lifting of the blockade.

The move comes amid renewed U.S. diplomatic efforts led by envoy Steve Witkoff, who confirmed to the Associated Press that Hamas agreed to release Alexander following indirect talks with the U.S. administration. Witkoff is expected to arrive in the region ahead of the release on Monday.

Article continues below the player

A senior Hamas official told the AP that the idea to release Alexander was presented as a “gift to President Trump,” and that Hamas was advised this gesture could encourage further concessions or incentives from Washington.

In a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, officials confirmed that the U.S. had notified them of Hamas’s intent to release Alexander “without conditions or anything in exchange.” The statement said that Israel remains committed to its war objectives and that negotiations will continue “under fire” as military operations proceed.

“Pray that Hamas follows through and Edan gets to come home,” said U.S. Vice-President JD Vance. “If they do, it will have been another triumph of Steve Witkoff, who continues to face withering attacks for freeing hostages, negotiating complex diplomatic proposals, and serving his country.”

On Tuesday, President Trump stated during an event at the White House that 24 hostages were alive a week ago, but that the number had since dropped to 21, according to Reuters.

Following Trump’s comments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged publicly that the Israeli government believes only 21 hostages are confirmed alive, with three others whose status remains uncertain.

According to Gal Hirsch, Israel’s special envoy for hostages and missing persons, Hamas is currently holding 59 hostages, 35 of whom have been officially declared dead. Of the total, 54 are Israeli citizens and 5 are foreign nationals.