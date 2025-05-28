ICE arrests illegal immigrant who threatened to assassinate President Trump

An illegal immigrant from Mexico has been arrested after allegedly sending a handwritten letter threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Ramon Morales-Reyes, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on May 22 in Wisconsin. He is being held at Dodge County Jail in Juneau pending removal proceedings.

In a statement Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the arrest and said Morales-Reyes had mailed a letter to an ICE field intelligence officer on May 21. In the letter, Morales-Reyes reportedly stated he planned to “self-deport” after using a gun to shoot President Trump in the head at one of his rallies.

“We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans, we have done more for this country than you white people (sic)” the letter said. “You have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him.”

Article continues below the player

According to DHS, Morales-Reyes has entered the United States illegally at least nine times between 1998 and 2005. His criminal history includes arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

“This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination,” Secretary Noem said. “All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric.”