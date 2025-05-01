ICE arrests more than 1,100 illegal immigrants in record-setting Florida operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has announced the arrest of 1,120 illegal immigrants in a statewide operation in Florida, making it the largest number of such arrests in a single state in one week in the agency’s history.

The enforcement campaign, called Operation Tidal Wave, was conducted from April 21 to April 26 in coordination with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

According to ICE, 63 percent of those arrested had prior criminal arrests or convictions. Among the individuals taken into custody were alleged gang members, fugitives, sex offenders, and other individuals considered to pose a significant threat to public safety.

Officers also arrested 378 individuals who had final removal orders issued by immigration judges. Those with final orders or who reentered the U.S. illegally after being deported are subject to immediate removal. Others remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings or travel arrangements.

The agency identified several transnational gangs as being associated with those arrested, including MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Brown Pride Aztecas, Barrio Azteca, Surenos, and the 18th Street Gang. ICE said the individuals arrested came from a range of countries, most notably Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela, and El Salvador, as well as other nations.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan credited the success of the operation to what she described as a “whole-of-government effort,” saying, “Every day, our officers take to the streets and put their lives on the line to apprehend and remove dangerous criminal aliens, transnational gang members, and foreign fugitives who have illegally entered the U.S.”

ICE noted that Florida leads the nation in participation in the 287(g) program, which allows ICE to delegate specific immigration enforcement powers to state and local authorities. Numerous sheriff’s offices across the state provided assistance during the operation, including those from Alachua, Brevard, Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Volusia counties, among others.

“Florida is proud to work closely with the Trump administration and help deliver on the 2024 mandate from America that our borders be secured and our immigration laws be followed,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

While many of those arrested are expected to be deported to their countries of origin, it remains unclear whether any will be transferred to El Salvador, where the Trump administration has established a controversial arrangement to house foreign detainees.

Under the agreement, El Salvador has already accepted hundreds of detainees, including alleged members of Tren de Aragua and MS-13, into its high-security Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT). The Salvadoran government has emphasized the program’s role in supporting its anti-gang strategy while receiving compensation from the United States.