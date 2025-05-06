LIVE: India launches airstrikes on alleged militant sites in Pakistan

This is live coverage of the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. The latest updates will appear at the top of the article. Due to the fast-moving situation, some information may be unverified or conflicting. We are working to confirm details as they emerge.

UPDATE (5:41 p.m. ET): Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of carrying out “cowardly attacks” on five locations inside Pakistan, saying the country has every right to respond forcefully. “Pakistan has every right to respond fully to this act of war imposed by India—and a full response is underway,” he said in a statement.

UPDATE (5:17 p.m. ET): U.S. President Trump commented on India’s cross-border strikes during brief remarks to reporters. “It’s a shame. We just heard about it. They’ve been fighting for a long time. I just hope it ends very quickly,” he said.

UPDATE (5:02 p.m. ET): A spokesperson for the Pakistan military told local media that five locations were struck in the airstrikes. According to an initial assessment, at least three people were killed and 12 injured. The spokesman also claimed that two mosques were among the sites hit, and said that Pakistan’s response is underway.

Apparent video from Pakistan as India has attacked several sites with missiles. pic.twitter.com/0VBvkYkmIc — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 6, 2025

UPDATE (4:57 pm ET): The Indian Army said Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by firing artillery in the Bhimber Gali area along the Poonch-Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on social media, the army said it is “responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

UPDATE (4:49 p.m. ET): Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif accused India of attacking civilian areas during the strikes. “India has attacked civilians in Pakistan, we will respond to this,” Asif told local media. He did not provide further details.

Earlier report:

India carried out strikes on what it described as terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to officials. Explosions were reported in multiple Pakistani cities.

The Indian Ministry of Defense confirmed early Wednesday, local time, that it had launched Operation Sindoor, targeting a total of nine sites. Indian officials described the strikes as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” stating that no Pakistani military facilities were hit and that the operation was limited to what India identified as terrorist infrastructure.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the ministry said in its statement. “Those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

The targeted areas include Bahawalpur in eastern Pakistan’s Punjab province, and Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Pakistan-administered Kashmir—regions where India has accused Pakistan of harboring anti-India militant groups.

Shortly after the operation, intense shelling and loud explosions were reported in at least two border areas on the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports.

The strikes come in response to the April 17 attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed in a mass shooting targeting tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility, is believed by Indian authorities to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Indian armed forces posted on social media shortly after the strikes, declaring “Justice is served,” along with a graphic labeled “Operation Sindoor.” An earlier message read, “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win.”

A spokesperson for the Pakistani military told ARY News that Pakistan will respond to the attacks.