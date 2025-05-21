Intense gunfire erupts at prison in northwest Mexico

An intense shooting has been reported at a prison facility in northwest Mexico, according to local media reports and witness footage.

Gunfire was first reported Wednesday afternoon at the Aguaruto Penitentiary Center in Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa. According to the Sinaloa State Public Security Secretariat, the situation was brought under control at approximately 12:25 p.m. after local and federal authorities conducted a coordinated response inside and around the prison.

Videos recorded by witnesses captured the sound of sustained gunfire, including a clip allegedly taken by an inmate inside the prison. The footage suggested the use of multiple weapons, including what appeared to be high-powered rifles. Another video showed several law enforcement officers taking cover behind a wall and appearing to return fire within the prison complex.

The circumstances surrounding the gunfire remain unclear, but preliminary reports suggest the incident may have involved rival criminal groups inside the facility.

A large law enforcement response followed the initial reports, with heavily armored vehicles and police helicopters surrounding the facility, according to local media coverage. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area as security operations remain active.

The Aguaruto Penitentiary is located near Culiacán International Airport and sits adjacent to a larger complex that houses state and federal police facilities, a National Guard base, prosecutors’ offices, and courtrooms. People at the complex were seen taking cover during the gunfire.

Culiacán is considered the epicenter of cartel violence in Mexico, and recent conflict has centered around a violent internal feud within the Sinaloa Cartel. That conflict escalated after the July 2024 capture of longtime cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada near El Paso, Texas.

Zambada was allegedly lured into a trap by Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who was also taken into custody when their plane landed at an airport where U.S. authorities were waiting.

The incident is believed to have triggered a bloody internal war between factions loyal to Zambada’s family and those supporting the Guzmán brothers. The ongoing conflict has led to more than 1,200 deaths and 1,400 disappearances, primarily in the state of Sinaloa.