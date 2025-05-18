US News
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to a statement released by his office.
The statement, issued on Sunday, said Biden sought medical attention last week after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms, which led to the discovery of a prostate nodule.
He was formally diagnosed on Friday with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating an aggressive form of the disease with metastasis to the bone. The cancer is described as hormone-sensitive, allowing for potentially effective management.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men worldwide. A Gleason score of 9 is considered high-grade and often indicates a more aggressive disease that is likely to spread, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). When the cancer has metastasized to the bone, it is classified as Stage IV, or advanced prostate cancer.
If the cancer is hormone-sensitive, it often responds to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) or hormone therapy, which are standard treatments for metastatic prostate cancer, according to the ACS.
“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement added. No further details were provided regarding Biden’s prognosis.
