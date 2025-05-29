Louisiana raises reward to $50K each for final two escapees

Louisiana authorities have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the two remaining escapees from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility to $50,000 each, state police announced.

“The reward applies to each fugitive if your tip leads to their arrest,” Louisiana State Police added in a post on social media on Thursday.

The fugitives, identified as Antoine T. Massey and Derrick Groves, remain at large nearly two weeks after escaping from the New Orleans jail with eight others on May 16. All of the other inmates have since been recaptured.

Massey, who was being held on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and weapons violations, was last possibly seen in the Miss-Lou area near the Mississippi–Louisiana border. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Tuesday morning about a possible sighting near Natchez, Mississippi, prompting a regional search effort involving multiple agencies.

Groves was awaiting trial on charges including attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm. Both men have been described by law enforcement as dangerous.

Following the capture of three other escapees on Monday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landy issued a statement directed at the remaining fugitives: “Antoine and Derrick— you are NEXT!”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.