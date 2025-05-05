Driver crashes through gate at Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home

A driver crashed through the front gate of actress Jennifer Aniston’s residence in Los Angeles, according to officials and media. Reports indicate the actress was at home at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, according to KABC, citing information from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Police said a man in his 70s drove through the secured entrance of the property.

According to TMZ, Aniston’s private security team removed the man from the vehicle and held him at gunpoint until LAPD officers arrived. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Aniston was reportedly inside her home, which is located in the Bel Air neighborhood. So far, neither the actress nor a representative has publicly commented on the incident.

LAPD said the crash may have been accidental, and the investigation into the circumstances and any possible motive is ongoing. No injuries were reported.