Man killed in shooting near D.C. school track meet, 3 suspects sought

A shooting in a school area of Washington, D.C., left one man dead while a student track meet was taking place nearby, according to officials and local media reports.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of 26th Street in Northeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened near Young Elementary School, where a school track meet was underway.

Officers arriving at the scene found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound on a sidewalk near the Spingarn track field. D.C. Fire and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed, though police said he was a Black male.

According to D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, preliminary information indicates that the man was approached by three suspects who got out of a vehicle and opened fire. The suspects, described as three Black males, were seen fleeing in a vehicle that was later found burned in the Fort Lincoln area.

An elementary-age track meet organized by the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletics Association (DCIAA) was taking place nearby at the time of the shooting, according to NBC Washington. Police said there is no indication the suspects or victim were connected to the school event. No students or staff were injured.

“This incident is completely unacceptable,” Chief Smith said during a press briefing. “During an elementary school track meet, individuals opened fire, putting the lives of our children at risk. We are doing everything we can to find those responsible.”

Three nearby schools—Phelps High School, J.O. Wilson Elementary School, and Browne Education Campus—were placed on alert as a precaution. “All students are safe and accounted for,” a D.C. Public Schools spokesperson said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said its Washington Field Division is assisting in the investigation.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.