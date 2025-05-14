Legal
Man pleads guilty to trying to open plane door, attacking flight attendant in 2023 incident
A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to attempting to open an emergency exit door and attacking a flight attendant aboard a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston in 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
Francisco Severo Torres, 34, of Leominster, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon. Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.
The incident occurred on March 5, 2023. According to court documents, approximately 45 minutes before landing, the flight crew received a cockpit alarm indicating that a starboard side emergency door had been disarmed.
A flight attendant found the door’s locking handle had been partially moved toward the unlocked position and that the emergency slide arming lever had been switched to “disarmed.” The door was re-secured and the incident was reported to the captain.
Torres was then observed near the door and was confronted by a flight crew member. Torres responded by asking if there were cameras proving he had done anything. The flight crew then notified the captain and expressed concern that Torres posed a threat to the safety of the flight.
Shortly afterward, Torres left his seat and approached the same door. Video captured by a passenger shows him shouting that he would “kill every man on this plane” and “I’m taking over this plane.” He then attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon, striking the individual in the neck area three times in a stabbing motion.
Torres was subdued by passengers and flight crew and was taken into custody upon landing at Boston Logan International Airport.
Passengers later told investigators that Torres had asked about the door handle location during the pre-flight safety briefing and was seen pacing near the galley before the incident.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.
