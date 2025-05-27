Multiple people shot at shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut

Multiple people were shot at a shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, following an apparent altercation, according to officials and local media reports.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday at 495 Union Street, where the Brass Mill Center is located near the Silver Street Expressway. Police responded to the scene around 4:40 p.m.

“Multiple victims have been reported, and law enforcement is actively on scene,” the Waterbury Police Department said in a statement. “We urge the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to respond effectively and ensure everyone’s safety.”

During a briefing, officials said there were “several victims suffering from gunshot wounds” and confirmed that there were no fatalities at this time.

Article continues below the player

At least four people were shot, according to WTNH, citing Waterbury Mayor Paul K. Pernerewski, Jr. The conditions of the victims have not been released.

An altercation was reported before the shooting, according to WTNH, though the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.

Police said they believe there was a single shooter, but that has not been confirmed. Authorities added that there is currently no known threat to the community. Waterbury is located in western Connecticut, about 30 miles southwest of Hartford.