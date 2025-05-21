Nebraska enacts law to regulate energy use by cryptocurrency mining operations

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has signed new legislation aimed at regulating the energy demands of cryptocurrency mining operations.

The bill, LB526, was signed into law Tuesday and was introduced on the governor’s behalf by State Senator Mike Jacobson. It establishes a series of requirements to ensure crypto mining businesses are transparent about their energy use and financially responsible for any impact on the state’s electrical infrastructure.

Under the new law, crypto mining operations must notify utility providers in advance and either pay for or provide a letter of credit to cover the costs of any necessary infrastructure upgrades. Utilities are also permitted to impose additional terms and conditions, including requiring operations to suspend activity during periods of peak electricity demand and submit annual reports on their energy consumption.

“With the opportunity in expanding this emerging industry comes responsibility,” Gov. Pillen said in a statement. “This bill provides the guardrails needed to ensure that our electrical grid can handle the increased demand.”

Article continues below the player

Cryptocurrency mining—the process of validating blockchain transactions using high-powered computer systems—has faced growing scrutiny across the U.S. due to its immense energy requirements. A single industrial-scale operation can consume as much electricity as a small town, leading some states to implement regulatory frameworks to safeguard their grids and limit environmental impact.

Nebraska’s move aligns it with other states like New York and Texas, which have also adopted or considered legislation to manage the energy impact of crypto mining. Unlike outright moratoriums, Nebraska’s approach seeks to balance economic opportunity with infrastructure protection by holding mining companies accountable for their energy footprint.

While the legislation does not ban crypto mining, it allows local power utilities to shape the conditions under which operations are allowed to function. Officials say the goal is to support industry growth without jeopardizing energy reliability for homes and businesses.

The law takes effect later this year.