NFL approves players joining Olympic flag football teams at LA28

NFL players will be eligible to compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the football league announced.

The NFL confirmed that its 32 clubs have approved player participation in the Olympic flag football competition. The decision allows each country to select one player per NFL roster to join its national team, in addition to permitting international players already designated on NFL teams to compete.

“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are thrilled that [NFL players] will now have that chance.”

The Olympic flag football format will feature six men’s and six women’s teams, each composed of 10 players. Games will follow a five-on-five structure. Rosters will be selected by each country’s national federation, and participation will require athletes to go through a tryout or qualification process.

Each participating country may select one NFL player per team roster, while international players already affiliated with the NFL through its Global Markets Program or International Player Pathway will also be eligible.

Flag football was added to the LA28 Olympic program in 2023 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of an effort to modernize the Games and appeal to younger audiences. The move was seen as a victory for the NFL and USA Football, which have pushed to globalize the non-contact version of the sport.