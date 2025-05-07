North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea

North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea, according to South Korea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch of the North Korean missile on Thursday at around 8 a.m., local time. The JCS did not immediately provide details about the missile’s range, altitude, or trajectory.

Pyongyang has ramped up its weapons testing and military rhetoric in recent months. The launch follows North Korea’s announcement last week of extensive testing on a new destroyer, in efforts to modernize its naval forces alongside continued development of ballistic missile capabilities.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea conducted performance and combat applicability tests on its new destroyer Choi Hyeon on Monday and Tuesday of last week. The trials included launches of supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft systems, as well as tests of tactical ship-to-ship guided weapons, machine guns, electronic countermeasures, and smoke screen deployment.

A test firing of a 127mm automatic naval gun was also conducted, with Kim Jong Un personally observing the exercises.

Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying, “The time has come to accelerate the nuclear armament of the Navy,” as he called for the development of what he described as “proactive and offensive” defense systems.