Oklahoma Amber Alert: Wesley Rouse abducted in Midwest City
An Oklahoma Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Wesley Rouse after he was allegedly abducted by his stepdad in Midwest City, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Wesley was last seen at midnight Tuesday in the NE 23rd/Air Depot Road area in Midwest City, just east of Oklahoma City, while in the company of 40-year-old Timothy Ross. Specific details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately released.
“The vehicle Mr. Ross was driving has been located abandoned,” the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday. “Mr. Ross does not have his phone with him and the pair hasn’t been seen since early Tuesday morning.”
Wesley, who is developmentally delayed, is described as a 14-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 96 pounds. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans and blue Nikes.
Ross is described as a 40-year-old male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.
Anyone who sees Wesley or Ross is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 405-869-2501 if you have other information that could help investigators in their search.
