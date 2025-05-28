Politics
Pentagon ends ‘What You Did Last Week’ program linked to DOGE
The Department of Defense has officially ended its weekly performance reporting initiative that asked civilian employees to submit a list of accomplishments from the previous week.
The effort began in February after federal employees received an email from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) titled “What You Did Last Week,” requesting a list of five accomplishments from the prior week.
The message coincided with demands from Elon Musk—then heavily involved with DOGE—warning that failure to respond could be interpreted as a resignation. Several federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, initially instructed employees not to respond pending further guidance.
In February, Under Secretary of Defense Darin Selnick told staff to pause compliance and emphasized that performance reviews would be handled according to DoD procedures. However, by the end of the month, the department issued its own internal memorandum outlining a formalized version of the weekly reporting structure.
In a May 23 email, Jules W. Hurst III—the official performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness—announced the program’s end and asked employees to include in their final submission one specific idea to improve efficiency or reduce waste.
The weekly reporting requirement drew attention in February after Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter) that federal employees who failed to comply with the “What You Did Last Week” request should be considered to have resigned.
Musk, who had taken a leadership role at DOGE, claimed the reports were necessary to root out fraud and inefficiency, even suggesting that some government workers collecting paychecks might be fictitious or deceased. The American Federation of Government Employees condemned the initiative, calling it “cruel and disrespectful.”
In April, Musk announced he would scale back his involvement with DOGE to refocus on Tesla, but stated he would continue dedicating some time each week to government oversight “as long as it’s useful.”
Pentagon ends ‘What You Did Last Week’ program linked to DOGE
A Closer Look at Structured Recovery Programs
Tropical depression One-E forms in eastern Pacific; 1st one of the season
Thinking Inside the Box: How Shipping Containers Are Revolutionizing Modern Business
Most Viewed
-
World7 days ago
6.2 earthquake strikes near Crete, Greece; shaking felt as far as Israel and Egypt
-
Legal1 week ago
Shooting reported at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
-
Legal1 week ago
California Amber Alert: Amira Coleman abducted near Oakland
-
World5 days ago
18 people stabbed at Hamburg, Germany train station
-
World7 days ago
Massive explosion reported at diesel facility in northern Mexico
-
World3 days ago
Rare tornado damages buildings in southern Chile
-
World7 days ago
North Korea reports “serious” accident involving newly built destroyer
-
Business1 week ago
Nebraska enacts law to regulate energy use by cryptocurrency mining operations