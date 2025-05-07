Philadelphia police officer shot during altercation outside high school

A Philadelphia police officer was shot after a fight near a high school escalated and led to a firearm being discharged, according to officials. The officer is listed in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday near North 59th Street and Columbia Avenue, near Overbrook High School. According to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, shortly after school dismissal, multiple altercations broke out outside the school, prompting a police response.

As responding officers worked to break up one of the fights, a 30-year-old man arrived at the scene armed with a Ruger-5.7 handgun. The man fired a shot that ricocheted off the ground and struck a 26-year-old police officer beneath his bulletproof vest.

The officer was not assigned to the school, and no officers fired their weapons during the incident, police confirmed. The injured officer was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

“This appears to have been a ricochet injury,” Bethel said at a press briefing. “The officer was struck by a round that appears to have bounced from the ground and hit him underneath the vest.”

One individual is in police custody, though officials have not released additional details about the arrest.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 released a statement identifying the injured officer as a member of the 19th District. “We ask you to keep our officer and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the union said.

Footage of the incident posted online shows a physical altercation involving several teenage males and a large crowd. Multiple officers are seen attempting to separate those involved in the fight. A single gunshot is then heard, causing people to disperse. Toward the end of the video, one individual is shown being arrested on the ground. The injured officer is not visible in the footage.

In a statement sent to families, Overbrook High School Principal Julian Graham acknowledged the incident and confirmed that after-school programs at the school were canceled for the day.

“Our thoughts are with the impacted officer,” Graham wrote. “Violence is never an acceptable means to conflict resolution, and we echo the District’s commitment to teaching and reinforcing appropriate conflict resolution skills.”

The school said additional school safety officers and Philadelphia police will be present on campus Thursday, and further information will be shared with families about operational plans and student support services.