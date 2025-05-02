Release of Grand Theft Auto VI delayed until 2026

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, has been delayed again and is now expected in May 2026, Rockstar Games announced on Friday. The long-awaited game was previously scheduled to be released in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

“Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026,” the company said in a statement. “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

The statement added: “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

GTA is one of the most popular games ever made and the next sequel, the first in well over a decade, was widely expected to be the best-selling game of the year. It was due to be released ahead of the holiday season in the second half of the year. A trailer was released in December 2023.

Article continues below the player

The exact reason for the delay has not been made public. Shares of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, dropped up to 16% in pre-market trading.

The first Grand Theft Auto was released back in 1997 and followed a criminal across fictional cities. Sequels and spinoffs were released in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2013.

GTA 6 trailer