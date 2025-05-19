Shooting reported at University of Wisconsin-Platteville

A possible shooting has been reported at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, prompting a shelter-in-place order at the campus, according to preliminary information.

The UW-Platteville Police Department told local media that reports of an incident were received around 3:45 p.m. local time on Monday, according to WMTV. Authorities have not confirmed whether a shooting occurred.

Text alerts sent to students, faculty, and staff urged individuals to shelter in place and avoid the area around Wilgus Hall. At 4:24 p.m., a new alert posted on the university’s website advised: “Continue to shelter in place if you are on campus. If you are not on campus, please avoid campus. More information will be forthcoming.”

Some witnesses on campus reported hearing gunshots, though this has not been confirmed by officials. No additional details have been released regarding potential victims.

Article continues below the player

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is located in the southwestern corner of the state, near the borders of Iowa and Illinois.

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here. Last update: 4:58 p.m., local time.