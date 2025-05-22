Small plane crashes in San Diego neighborhood, killing at least 2

A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in San Diego, killing two people and injuring at least eight others, according to local officials. The crash sparked multiple fires, destroyed one home, damaged others, and forced the evacuation of about 100 residents, many of them military families.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Friday near Sculpin Street and Santo Road in the Tierrasanta neighborhood, close to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft involved was a Cessna 550 with six people on board.

Officials said the plane was attempting to land at Montgomery Field, which did not have an active control tower at the time.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator Elliot Simpson said the aircraft had departed from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey at 11:50 p.m. and made a refueling stop in Wichita, Kansas, before continuing toward San Diego.

The aircraft’s registration number was N666DS. Investigators believe the plane may have struck a power line about two miles from the crash site before impacting the neighborhood. Dense fog was present at the time of the crash.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Robert Logan said the first 911 call was received at 3:47 a.m., and fire crews arrived minutes later. “We responded with the priority of rescue, saving lives, and preserving property,” Logan said.

Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said the plane ignited several cars and one home, with additional structures sustaining damage. He credited firefighters, police officers, and military personnel for quickly evacuating the area. One home was permanently destroyed, and multiple others were damaged along the street.

San Diego Police confirmed two fatalities. Eight others were injured, including several on the ground. One person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, while two others were treated on the scene and released.

Captain Robert Heely, commanding officer at Naval Base San Diego, said many of the residents affected were military families. “Our primary objective remains the safety and security of our military families who live here,” Heely said. “Most of them have gone to Miller Elementary, which is our evacuation site.”

City Councilmember Raul Campillo, who represents the Tierrasanta and Murphy Canyon neighborhoods, said dozens of active-duty families were impacted. “With the very sad loss of life from the plane, we know that there were many miracles and many heroic actions,” Campillo said. “Military families were helping each other escape through windows, avoiding fire. Thank God nobody on the ground was killed.”

The NTSB is now leading the investigation and will release additional updates as more information becomes available.

BREAKING: Plane which crashed in San Diego was carrying 6 people, FAA says. No reports of survivors pic.twitter.com/Be5DrE18bg — BNO News (@BNONews) May 22, 2025