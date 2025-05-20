Trump announces ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense system

President Donald Trump announced plans for what he called the “Golden Dome,” a multi-layered system designed to shield the United States from missile attacks using land, sea, and space-based technology.

The announcement on Tuesday came during a press briefing at the Oval Office that included Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Mike Guetlein of the U.S. Space Force, and Republican senators Dan Sullivan, Kevin Cramer, and Jim Banks.

President Trump said the Golden Dome system will integrate next-generation interceptors and sensors and will be “fully operational before the end of my term.”

“We will truly be completing the job that President Reagan started 40 years ago,” Trump said. “The success rate is very close to 100 percent. When you think of it, you’re shooting bullets out of the air.”

The proposed defense shield would be capable of intercepting hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles—including threats launched from space—using new American-made systems. Trump said the project will begin with a $25 billion investment as part of a broader $175 billion funding plan.

General Guetlein was named the direct reporting program manager for the initiative. A decorated four-star general, he currently serves as Vice Chief of Space Operations and was praised as “the only man for the job” by Trump and senior lawmakers.

“While we’ve been focused on keeping the peace overseas, our adversaries have been quickly modernizing their nuclear forces,” Guetlein said. “It is time that we change that equation and start doubling down on the protection of the homeland.”

The system will be built entirely in the United States, with manufacturing roles anticipated across several states, including Indiana, Alaska, Florida, and Georgia. Lawmakers said both large defense contractors and emerging tech firms would participate in building the “open architecture” system, enabling a layered defense capable of intercepting threats at multiple stages.

“This is a generational investment in the security of America,” said Hegseth. “It’s a game changer.”

“Canada has called us, and they want to be a part of it,” Trump claimed, noting that talks are underway and that any cooperation would include “paying their fair share.”

When pressed by reporters about concerns that the system could trigger an arms race or prove too costly, Trump dismissed the criticism. “They’re wrong,” he said. “It’s about as close to perfect as you can have in terms of real production.”

He also denied reports that military commanders had initially requested the system, saying, “I suggested it and they all said, ‘We love the idea, sir.’”

Trump said the system is expected to begin phasing in within the next two to three years, with some operational capability coming online early in the timeline. He added that securing funding from Congress has been “amazingly easy” due to bipartisan recognition of the threat posed by modern missile technology.