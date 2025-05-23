U.S. to impose sanctions on Sudan over use of chemical weapons

The United States will impose sanctions on Sudan after determining that the Sudanese government used chemical weapons in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The announcement on Thursday was made in a determination submitted to Congress on May 22, following a review under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act). The finding concludes that Sudan violated the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), an international treaty to which it is a party.

The sanctions, which include restrictions on U.S. exports to Sudan and access to U.S. government credit lines, will take effect following a 15-day congressional notification period. They are expected to be implemented on or around June 6, upon publication in the Federal Register.

“The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations under the CWC,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. “The United States remains fully committed to hold to account those responsible for contributing to chemical weapons proliferation.”

The determination comes amid Sudan’s deepening civil conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which erupted in 2023. The fighting has devastated the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions, including Darfur, where reports of atrocities and ethnically targeted violence have intensified.

The war has displaced millions of people, created a severe humanitarian crisis, and raised international alarm over widespread human rights violations, according to the International Rescue Committee.