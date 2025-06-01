1 dead, 11 injured in mass shooting at block party in Elkhart, Indiana

A man was killed and 11 others were injured in a mass shooting during a block party in Elkhart, Indiana, according to officials.

The Elkhart Police Department said officers were dispatched around 1:11 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of gunfire during a gathering in the area of West Garfield Avenue and Benham Avenue. Twelve people were found to have suffered gunshot wounds, including 30-year-old Davelle Osby, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Eight of the injured victims have been treated and released, while three remain hospitalized.

Initial findings indicate that multiple individuals discharged firearms during the incident. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated and is leading the investigation.

According to WSBT, residents said the shooting occurred during an annual block party during Father’s Day that began late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning.

“While it could have been a whole lot worse given the amount of shots that were fired and as many people that were there, we want to give our condolences to the deceased,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said. “I know that [the victim] was a father, and for him to lose his life on Father’s Day is just a travesty.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information, including surveillance or phone footage, to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit or Michiana Crime Stoppers.