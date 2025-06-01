1 dead, 9 injured in shooting at South Carolina Juneteenth celebration

A shooting following an argument at a Juneteenth celebration in South Carolina left one person dead and nine others injured, according to officials.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded on Saturday evening to reports of multiple people shot along Scarborough Road, just west of the city of Anderson in northwestern South Carolina, near the state border with Georgia.

The shooting occurred during an event to celebrate Juneteenth, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. An argument broke out in a parking lot, leading to multiple shots being fired and hundreds of attendees fleeing the scene.

Deputies said one person was found dead at the scene, while several victims transported themselves to area hospitals and one was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Laporshia Janae Gray Cobb, according to local media reports citing the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office noted that while the incident occurred just outside a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post, the facility had no involvement in the event. The celebration had been held annually in the area for the past six years.

As of Sunday, detectives were still canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses. The Criminal Investigations Division has identified persons of interest, but no arrests have been announced.