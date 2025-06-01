1 killed, 11 injured in mass shooting at party near Charlotte, North Carolina

One person was killed and 11 others were injured in a shooting at a home near Charlotte, North Carolina during a party, according to officials.

Deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Hickory Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday reporting gunfire at a residence on Walnut Acres Drive in the Mountain View community. The incident occurred during a party at the home, where a large crowd had gathered.

Officials confirmed that 12 people were injured during the incident, including one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deceased victim was identified as 58-year-old Shawn Patrick Hood, a resident of Lenoir. Seven others remained hospitalized as of Sunday evening, including one in critical condition. Officials said some of the victims were injured by gunfire, while others were hurt as they attempted to flee.

Article continues below the player

Earlier in the night, at approximately 11 p.m., sheriff’s deputies had responded to a noise complaint at the same residence. Officers spoke with people at the party and left shortly after, without further incident.

Investigators believe multiple shooters were involved and said more than 80 rounds were fired from various distances using different firearms. Authorities described the crime scene as spanning about two acres, both inside and outside the residence.

“There are indications of animosity between some of the individuals involved,” the sheriff’s office said, noting that the shooting did not appear to be random or a broader threat to the community.

No arrests have been made, and the motive remains under investigation. Officials said about 70 people have been interviewed so far, but they are still seeking additional witnesses.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the case. Authorities urged anyone who attended the party or has relevant footage to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office or upload media to www.fbi.gov/catawbacountyshooting.