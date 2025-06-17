World
17 killed, nearly 300 injured in Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s Dnipro region
At least 17 people were killed and nearly 300 injured after Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, including a strike that damaged a passenger train.
According to Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak, Russian ballistic missiles struck infrastructure, as well as educational, medical, and administrative buildings—primarily in the regional capital of Dnipro. Nearly 50 high-rise residential buildings were also damaged in the strikes.
The attacks left 17 dead and 279 injured, including 29 children, Lysak said. Nearly 100 people remain hospitalized, several of them in critical condition.
One of the missiles struck a factory as a passenger train carrying more than 500 people was passing nearby. At least five train cars were damaged, and several passengers were injured by broken glass, though no fatalities were reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a “significant strengthening” of sanctions against Russia following the attacks, stating that Russia cannot manufacture ballistic missiles and other weapons without external support.
“We know exactly what we are fighting for — and it is the protection of life,” Zelenskyy said. “Russia knows exactly why it continues this war — and it is a complete disregard for life and an attempt to cleanse our land of people.”
