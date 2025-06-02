2 firefighters killed, total casualties unknown in Idaho active shooter incident

Two people believed to be firefighters have been killed, and an unknown number of others injured, in an active shooter situation unfolding in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, according to officials. Authorities believe the firefighters were lured to the area by a wildfire that was intentionally set.

According to a spokesperson for the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters initially responded to reports of a wildfire on Canfield Mountain at 1:21 p.m. on Sunday. Around 2:00 p.m., shots were fired at crews on the scene.

“We’re actively taking sniper fire as we speak,” the spokesperson said. “We’re taking rapid fire out there.”

The official reported that gunfire might be coming from multiple directions. The suspect or suspects are not believed to be inside a structure but are instead “blending in with their surroundings.” The number of assailants remains unknown.

Article continues below the player

Officials believe the suspects are using high-powered, modern sporting rifles and believe the fire was intentionally set to lure firefighters to the area.

“I’m hoping somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize because they’re not, at this point in time, showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” the spokesperson said. “So as soon as someone has a clear shot, I encourage them to take that shot and neutralize the threat.”

Hundreds of law enforcement officers have responded and are still working to evacuate civilians from the area, with some believed to be trapped on the mountain. The wildfire remains active.

The FBI has confirmed that federal assets are being deployed to the scene to provide tactical and operational support. “It is an active scene,” said FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

The sheriff’s office has urged residents to avoid the area and follow shelter-in-place instructions. The shelter order was expanded to cover all areas south of Hayden Lake Road and east of 15th Street in Coeur d’Alene.

Governor Brad Little condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous direct assault” on first responders. “Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho,” he said in a statement. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

Advertisment1

This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.