2 officers injured, suspect killed in shooting at Texas Tech in Lubbock

A man opened fire on Texas Tech University police officers in Lubbock, Texas, during an investigation of a suspicious vehicle near the school’s football stadium, leading to a brief shootout that left two officers injured and the suspect dead, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday during a routine patrol, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle near Gate 3 of the Jones AT&T Stadium, located in campus premises.

According to a press release from Texas Tech, the suspect produced a firearm and began shooting. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene. Both injured officers were transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the injured officers has been released and is recovering at home, while the other is undergoing additional medical treatment.

Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath said the officers had initially responded to an unrelated traffic stop when they observed the suspicious vehicle nearby.

“There was a door open and it wasn’t in a normal parking spot, and the suspect was doing furtive gestures around the vehicle,” Bonath said.

Bonath added that the suspect was likely not affiliated with Texas Tech and was “probably not from this area.” The identity of the deceased has been confirmed, but names are being withheld pending further investigation by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

University President Lawrence Schovanec said there was no threat to the broader campus community. “That was because the threat was contained quickly, and that was due to the immediate response,” he said.

The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting, as well as the suspect’s motive, have not been released. Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.