2 police officers shot in metro Detroit, suspect at large

Two police officers were shot in Southgate, part of the metro Detroit area in Michigan, and a large-scale manhunt is underway for the suspect, according to authorities.

The incident began at around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday when officers responded to a weapons call at The Reserve apartment complex on Northline Road. Southgate Police Director of Public Safety Joe Marsh said the suspect was reportedly on the second floor of the building, armed with a gun and “waving it around.”

When officers arrived, they immediately encountered the individual—identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Christian Kemp—who quickly pulled out a handgun and began firing.

Both officers were struck in the legs. They were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The suspect fled by jumping out of a second-floor window and escaped on foot. “We believe the suspect is armed and dangerous,” Marsh said. “He clearly has no regard for human life.”

A perimeter has been established in the area, and multiple agencies are assisting with the search, including K-9 units and helicopters from the Michigan State Police. Law enforcement from across the state and county are involved in the effort.

Kemp is described as a 5-foot-5 Black male, last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts. He was previously under electronic monitoring, which he has since removed, according to WJBK.

Police urged nearby residents to shelter in place and call 911 if they spot the suspect. “We want Mr. Kemp to turn himself in,” Marsh said,

The officers who were shot are “angry” but doing well and were nearing the end of their 12-hour shift. “They are going to be fine. Both of them have family surrounding them,” Marsh added.

Southgate is located in Wayne County, within the Downriver region of the Detroit metropolitan area.