6.3 earthquake strikes near Colombia’s capital Bogotá; at least 4 injured

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Colombia, injuring at least four people and causing significant damage, according to seismologists and local officials.

The earthquake occurred at 8:08 a.m. local time on Sunday and was centered in the Cundinamarca region of central Colombia, not far from the capital, Bogotá, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a shallow depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles).

The epicenter was located approximately 16.6 kilometers (10 miles) from Paratebueno and about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Bogotá.

According to Colombia’s disaster management agency (UNGRD), four people were injured in the municipalities of Paratebueno and Medina.

Widespread damage has been reported to churches, homes, shopping centers, bridges, and roads across the region, including in Bogotá, where authorities are assessing structural damage to several buildings and to facades.

Aerial footage released by Colombian authorities showed towns near the epicentral area with collapsed structures and major cracks on roads.

USGS impact estimates suggest that more than 90,000 people may have experienced strong to severe shaking, with nearly 8 million others—mostly in Bogotá—exposed to moderate shaking. The agency’s model indicates a low but possible fatality count, estimating a 1 to 10 probability of deaths from the shaking.

Colombia lies along the commonly denominated Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast seismically active region encircling much of the Pacific Ocean. The Ring of Fire is known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, though it is not a unified geological system.

The region around Bogotá, while not as active as Colombia’s Pacific coast, has experienced damaging earthquakes in the past. Notably, the 1917 Villavicencio earthquake caused widespread damage in the capital and surrounding areas. More recent seismic events, such as the 2008 Quetame earthquake have also affected areas near Bogotá.