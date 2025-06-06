6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe, California

A boat capsizing in rough waters on California’s Lake Tahoe left six people dead, two missing, and two others injured, according to officials.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon near D.L. Bliss State Park, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Northern California. A 27-foot vessel carrying 10 people overturned amid strong weather conditions, with reported 30-knot winds and swells reaching up to 8 feet.

Six individuals were recovered from the water and pronounced dead, while two others were rescued and transported to a local hospital. The search for the remaining two individuals continued into Sunday before being suspended.

“The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search at 10:55 a.m. Sunday, pending further developments,” the agency said in a social media post. Crews searched more than 390 square miles over 12 combined hours.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue teams, including divers, were deployed during the response. The names of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.