700 Marines join National Guard under federal command in Los Angeles

Approximately 700 U.S. Marines have been deployed to the Los Angeles area amid ongoing unrest, according to the Department of Defense. The Marines will join Task Force 51, a federally commanded force already operating in the region.

U.S. Northern Command announced the activation of the battalion on Monday, stating the Marines had been on alert status over the weekend.

The expanded deployment follows President Trump’s order to federalize the California National Guard, which state leaders argue is unconstitutional. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit seeking to block the deployment, calling it an overreach of presidential authority and a violation of state sovereignty.

Task Force 51 includes approximately 2,100 National Guard soldiers operating under Title 10 authority and the newly added 700 active-duty Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines and 1st Marine Division. The force is trained in de-escalation and crowd control, the statement said.

Article continues below the player

The deployment began after federal immigration raids triggered protests and clashes in Los Angeles. The addition of Marines brings the total number of federally controlled troops under Task Force 51 to roughly 2,800.