Air India flight crashes after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing 265 people

An Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all but one person on board and causing at least two dozen additional fatalities on the ground when the plane struck a hostel for resident doctors at a nearby college.

Flight AI171, a 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed Ahmedabad at 1:38 p.m. local time on Thursday, bound for London Gatwick. According to Air India, the aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Among those on board were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian.

The plane went down during its initial climbout, striking buildings at the B.J. Medical College complex on the campus of Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Video of the incident showed the aircraft briefly gaining altitude before descending and crashing into the structures.

Police said 265 bodies have been recovered and brought to the Civil Hospital, suggesting there may be at least 24 fatalities on the ground, though this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Air India confirmed that 241 people on board were killed and one person survived. The survivor, identified as Viswashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian origin seated in 11A, is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“Thirty seconds after takeoff there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed,” Ramesh told India Today. “It all happened so quickly. When I got up there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.”

With at least 265 fatalities, the crash would rank as the 15th deadliest aviation disaster in history, tying with American Airlines Flight 587, which crashed in Queens, New York, in 2001 shortly after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground. It is also the deadliest aviation accident since Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

This is the first fatal crash involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner since the aircraft entered commercial service in 2011.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “stunned and saddened” by the tragedy. “It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed condolences. “Today is a truly heartbreaking day for many British and Indian families up and down the country. I want to extend my heartfelt sympathies to all those impacted by the horrific plane crash.”

Air India said a team of caregivers has been sent to Ahmedabad and the airline is working with local authorities. A dedicated hotline has been set up for families: 1800 5691 444 in India or +91 8062779200 for international callers.