Alleged accomplice in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing dies in detention

The suspect accused of aiding in last month’s suicide bombing at a fertility clinic in California died after being found unresponsive at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles, according to officials.

Daniel Jongyon Park, 32, was found unresponsive at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Detention staff initiated life-saving measures while emergency medical services were called. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to federal officials. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Park had been held at MDC Los Angeles since June 13 while awaiting trial on federal charges of malicious destruction of property.

He was accused of providing material support in the May 17 suicide bombing at American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs, California, which killed the bomber—25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus—and injured four others.

Park was arrested earlier this month after being deported from Poland and taken into custody by federal agents at JFK Airport in New York. Prosecutors say he had shipped ammonium nitrate to Bartkus and shared extremist anti-natalist views.

The FBI has classified the Palm Springs bombing as a domestic terrorist attack.

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service have been notified of Park’s death. Officials confirmed that no staff or other inmates were injured, and there was no threat to the public.