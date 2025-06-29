US News
Amazon delivery van catches fire near the Pentagon, no injuries reported
An Amazon delivery van caught fire near the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, due to a malfunctioning engine, according to officials. No injuries were reported.
Arlington Fire & EMS responded on Sunday afternoon to a fully involved vehicle fire in the 2200 block of S Clark Street. The fire had spread to nearby bushes, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
Photos shared by Arlington Fire & EMS indicated the vehicle involved was an Amazon delivery van. Officials said the gas-powered vehicle caught fire as a result of an engine malfunction.
Both the driver and responding firefighters were unharmed.
Initial reports on social media described the incident as an explosion, but authorities dismissed those claims. “There was no explosion, and no packages were involved,” Arlington Fire & EMS said in a statement.
The incident occurred in the entryway of an apartment complex, just blocks from the Pentagon and the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
