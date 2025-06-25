US News
American Airlines flight returns to Las Vegas after engine issue
An American Airlines flight en route to North Carolina returned safely to Las Vegas on after the crew reported smoke coming from one of the engines, officials said. No injuries were reported.
Flight 1665, an Airbus A321, departed Harry Reid International Airport at 6:10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, more than an hour ahead of its scheduled 8:10 a.m. departure, according to flight data from FlightAware.
The aircraft was bound for Charlotte Douglas International Airport with 153 passengers and six crew members on board.
Around 8:20 a.m., the flight returned to Las Vegas after the crew reported an engine issue. Airport spokesperson Like Nimmo told CNN that the crew had noticed smoke coming from an engine. Emergency personnel met the aircraft, and fire crews inspected the engine on the runway.
Footage captured by both passengers and people on the ground appeared to show flames intermittently coming from one of the engines, along with visible smoke trailing the aircraft during the flight.
“The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally,” American Airlines said in a statement. The airline added that its maintenance team found no signs of fire in the engine, but the aircraft has been removed from service for further inspection.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident and said it will investigate.
