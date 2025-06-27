Antoine Massey, fugitive in New Orleans jail escape, taken into custody

Antoine Massey, one of the two remaining fugitives from a mass escape at the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility in May, has been captured after six weeks on the run, according to authorities.

Massey was arrested on Friday afternoon at New Orlean’s Hollygrove area, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Massey was among ten inmates who escaped from the New Orleans jail on May 16. Authorities recaptured eight of the escapees within weeks, but Massey and another escapee, Derrick Groves, remained at large, prompting a multi-agency manhunt and a $50,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

Following his escape, Massey allegedly posted a video to social media claiming he was innocent, prompting a raid at the home where the video was filmed. Authorities did not locate him during the operation.

Article continues below the player

In the video, he appealed to President Donald Trump and several rappers, including New Orleans native Lil Wayne. “When I get back in custody I’m asking y’all please to come and help,” he said.

At the time of his escape, Massey was being held on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and weapons violations.

Groves, who is still at large, was awaiting trial on charges including attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm. Louisiana State Police have described both men as dangerous.

On May 27, after the capture of three other escapees, Governor Jeff Landry issued a public warning: “Antoine and Derrick— you are NEXT!”