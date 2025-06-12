Austria to tighten gun laws after Graz school shooting, reports say

Austria’s government is moving to tighten gun laws following Tuesday’s school shooting in Graz, which left ten victims and the gunman dead, according to local media outlet Heute.

Austria’s three-party coalition has reached an agreement in principle to impose new gun restrictions, with the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) reportedly pushing for swift action, Heute reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

An unnamed coalition source confirmed to Heute that a legislative package is being drafted and coordinated between all governing parties. The package is expected to include three major components: stricter access to firearms, enhanced protection for potential victims, and increased security at schools.

The proposals could be formally presented by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker as early as Monday, with cabinet approval expected by Wednesday, according to Heute.

The announcement comes just days after 21-year-old Artur A., a former student at a high school in Graz, launched a mass shooting at his old school. Armed with a recently purchased Glock pistol and a shotgun, he killed nine students and one teacher before turning the gun on himself.

The gunman had been declared mentally unfit for military service.

Austria currently has some of the most permissive gun laws in Europe, although they still require firearms licensing and background checks. Individuals must be at least 21 years old and pass psychological evaluations to obtain certain weapons, including handguns.

Long guns, such as hunting rifles and shotguns, are more easily accessible and do not require a permit in many cases. Despite these regulations, the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting had legally obtained both his Glock pistol and shotgun, and had no criminal record.

The attack at the Graz high school stands as the deadliest mass shooting in modern Austrian history, prompting three days of national mourning.