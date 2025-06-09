Barbara becomes 1st hurricane of Eastern Pacific season

Barbara briefly strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2025 Eastern Pacific season before beginning to weaken as it encountered drier air and cooler waters, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

As of the 4 p.m. ET advisory on Monday, Hurricane Barbara was located about 175 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm was moving northwest at 10 mph and is expected to gradually lose strength and transition into a post-tropical system by early Wednesday.

Forecasters said Barbara had likely peaked in intensity. The system began ingesting dry air, leading to fragmented banding, although a central dense overcast persisted over the core. The hurricane is forecast to dissipate within 60 hours.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cosme continued to intensify farther west and was nearing hurricane strength. At 4 p.m., Cosme had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph. It is expected to become a hurricane briefly before weakening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Cosme’s compact wind field and developing inner core suggest short-term strengthening is likely. However, the system is forecast to encounter cooler waters and stable air beginning June 10, which will trigger a rapid weakening. Cosme is expected to become a remnant low within 48 hours and dissipate by June 13.

Both systems are forecast to remain at sea and pose no direct threat to land. Forecasters are monitoring possible limited interaction between the two storms as they weaken.