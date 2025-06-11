Brian Wilson, founding genius of the Beach Boys, dies at 82

Brian Wilson, the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys and one of the most influential figures in American music, has died, according to a statement posted by his family on social media. He was 82.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” the message read. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

No cause of death was immediately disclosed.

Born on June 20, 1942, in Inglewood, California, Wilson rose to fame in the early 1960s as the principal songwriter, arranger, and producer for the Beach Boys, a band formed with his brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. With Wilson at the creative helm, the group defined the Southern California sound and created some of the most enduring music of the era.

Wilson’s innovative studio techniques and complex harmonies reached a creative peak with the release of Pet Sounds in 1966, an album widely regarded as one of the greatest in popular music history. Its influence extended far beyond its time, inspiring contemporaries like the Beatles.

Wilson struggled with mental health issues for much of his life, including periods of withdrawal from public life in the 1970s and 1980s. He later returned to performing and recording, earning critical acclaim for solo projects and finally completing the long-lost Smile album in 2004, nearly four decades after it was first conceived.

Over the course of his career, Wilson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, awarded a Kennedy Center Honor, and celebrated as one of the greatest American songwriters of all time.

“I grew to love him as a person, and for me, he was the biggest influence on my songwriting ever; he was a musical genius and revolutionary,” said Elton John. “He changed the goalposts when it came to writing songs and shaped music forever. A true giant.”