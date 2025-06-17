DHS Secretary Noem alert and recovering after allergic reaction – reports

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Washington, D.C., after experiencing an allergic reaction, according to CNN and NewsNation.

Noem was reportedly conscious upon arrival on Tuesday and has spoken with her security detail, according to CNN, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

“I can confirm she went by ambulance about 45 minutes ago, and that ambulance was escorted by multiple Secret Service vehicles,” independent conservative journalist Nick Sortor said in a social media post.

White House correspondent Kellie Meyer of NewsNation reported that Noem was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and that she is alert and recovering, according to a DHS official.

As of Tuesday evening, no official statement has been issued by the Department of Homeland Security, the White House, or Secretary Noem’s office.