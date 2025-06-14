Legal
Driver accelerated into crowd at “No Kings” protest in Virginia, no injuries reported
A man was arrested in Culpeper, Virginia, after allegedly driving into a crowd of people who were leaving a “No Kings” protest, according to officials.
Officers with the Culpeper Police Department were monitoring the conclusion of the demonstration near 801 James Madison Highway when they saw an SUV drive recklessly through the parking lot and into a group of pedestrians.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Joseph R. Checklick Jr. of Culpeper, was stopped and arrested shortly after.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Checklick intentionally accelerated into the dispersing crowd, striking at least one person. No injuries have been reported, and the individual who was struck has not yet been identified.
Checklick was arrested on a charge of reckless driving and held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail. Authorities say additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
The incident happened amid nationwide “No Kings” protests, organized in opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration and timed to coincide with a military parade scheduled for Saturday evening in Washington, D.C., marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and Trump’s birthday.
