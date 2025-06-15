Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads on Maui, Hawaii

Authorities in Hawaii have ordered evacuations for parts of Maui Island as a fast-moving brush fire is spreading near the rural community of Kahikinui.

The fire, which began Sunday morning near Mile Marker 24 on Piilani Highway, has already burned more than a dozen acres and is being driven upslope by strong winds, according to local officials.

According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, residents living in the ocean side of the highway are told to evacuate immediately with their “go kits”. A temporary evacuation site is being set up by the American Red Cross at Grandma’s Coffee House in Ulupalakua and is expected to be operational by 1:30 p.m.

The Maui Police Department confirmed active evacuations are underway and urged the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency crews to work safely and efficiently.

Article continues below the player

“Take only what you need: essential items, medications, important documents, and don’t forget your pets,” the department said in a statement.

The Maui County Emergency Management Agency had earlier issued an advisory warning of a 16- to 20-acre fire burning in the area of MM24 in Kahikinui. At that time, no evacuation orders were in place, but officials urged people to prepare to leave due to shifting wind and smoke risks.

Maui County Fire Department crews responded with multiple ground units and aircraft. As of 10:48 a.m., additional air tankers and heavy equipment had been deployed. The fire was reported to be burning upslope of the highway and being pushed uphill by strong winds.

At 11:30 a.m., police began closing roads between Hana and Ulupalakua to reduce traffic through the fire zone. Emergency officials say the fire remains active and are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

The fire comes as Maui continues to recover from the devastating wildfires of August 2023, which destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina and left more than 100 people dead. It was the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.