Federal judge blocks deportation of Boulder suspect’s wife and children

A federal judge in Colorado has temporarily blocked the deportation of the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman, the suspect in Sunday’s firebombing attack on Jewish Americans in Boulder, citing concerns over due process and potential harm.

The emergency order, issued Wednesday afternoon by U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, bars federal immigration authorities from removing Hayem El Gamal and her children from the United States or the state of Colorado until further notice. The judge said the urgency and lack of access to El Gamal warranted intervention and cited the need to preserve the court’s jurisdiction.

The order comes just one day after the White House posted on social media: “Six One-Way Tickets for Mohamed’s Wife and Five Kids. Final Boarding Call Coming Soon.” In a prior statement, the White House had announced that El Gamal and her children were in ICE custody for expedited removal and could be deported “as early as tonight.”

In a separate post on Tuesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the detention, calling Soliman a “suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien,” and said the Department of Homeland Security was investigating whether his family had any prior knowledge or involvement in the attack. “Justice will be served,” she wrote.

Soliman is accused of hurling Molotov cocktails at a crowd gathered on Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, injuring 15 people and one dog. Witnesses reported hearing him shout “Free Palestine” and “End Zionist” during the assault. He has been charged with 16 counts of attempted murder and federal hate crimes.

The Anti-Defamation League said the attack occurred during the “Boulder Run for Their Lives,” a weekly Jewish community event held in support of hostages taken during the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel.

In his ruling, Judge Gallagher stated that deporting El Gamal and her children without a hearing would cause irreparable harm and violate their rights. A hearing on the temporary restraining order is scheduled for Friday, June 13, in Denver.