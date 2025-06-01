Fire at rehab facility in central Mexico leaves 12 dead

Twelve people were killed and at least three others were injured when a fire broke out at a rehabilitation center in central Mexico, according to officials.

The blaze occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the “Volver a Vivir 24 Horas AC” facility in the city of San José de Iturbide, in the state of Guanajuato. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene following 911 calls, including local police, state security forces, firefighters, Red Cross paramedics, and civil protection personnel.

The Prosecutors Office of Guanajuato confirmed that 12 people died in the blaze, while another three were injured and transferred to hospitals. No official cause has been confirmed.

Rehabilitation centers in Mexico have frequently been targeted by criminal groups linked to drug cartels. However, officials have not indicated that Sunday’s incident was the result of foul play or cartel violence.

In April, a deadly attack at a rehabilitation center in Culiacán left nine people dead after gunmen opened fire and later abducted a local leader of a rehab facility network. Armed groups also stormed several other centers that day, forcing the release of hundreds of patients.

The state of Guanajuato has become one of Mexico’s most violent states in recent years, with frequent clashes between rival cartels contributing to high levels of homicides and targeted attacks.